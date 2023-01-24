Oscars 2023: Η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες- Σάρωσε το "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Η μεγάλη απονομή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 12 Μαρτίου

Έφτασε επιτέλους η στιγμή που όλοι περιμέναμε. Οι υποψηφιότητες των φετινών Όσκαρ είναι εδώ και μόλις ανακοινώθηκαν από τους ηθοποιούς Riz Ahmed και Allison Williams.

Οι 23 κατηγορίες περιλαμβάνουν υποψηφιότητες από πολυσυζητημένες ταινίες, όπως το "Elvis", το "TÀR" και το "The Banshees of Inisherin" αλλά η ταινία που σάρωσε και αναμένεται να φύγει με τα περισσόερα βραβεία είναι το "Everything Everywhere All at Once", με 11 υποψηφιότητες συνολικά.

Η μεγάλη απονομή θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή, 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre, με παρουσιαστή τον Jimmy Kimmel, που επιστρέφει μετά το 2018. Ας μην χάνουμε άλλο χρόνο και ας δούμε ποιοι διεκδικούν φέτος από έναν (το λιγότερο) θείο Όσκαρ.

Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Καλύτερος Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” (Apple TV+)

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Καλύτερα Κοστούμια

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Focus Features)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους Live Action

“An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

“Ivalu” (M&M Productions)

“Le Pupille” (Disney+)

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase” (Cynefilms)

Καλύτερο Μακιγιάζ και Χτενίσματα

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Whale” (A24)

Καλύτερη Μουσική

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Καλύτερος Ήχος

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Καλύτερο Προσαρμοσμένο Σενάριο

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Living” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

Καλύτερη Κινηματογράφηση

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

“All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

“The Elephant Whisperers” (Netflix)

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?” (Jay Rosenblatt Films)

“The Martha Mitchell Effect” (Netflix)

“Stranger at the Gate”

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“EO” (Poland)

“The Quiet Girl” (Ireland)

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Καλύτερος Σεδιασμός Παραγωγής

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Καλύτερα Οπτικά Εφέ

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Καλύτερος Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Καλύτερος Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Καλύτερος Σκηνοθέτης

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Καλύτερη Ταινία

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)