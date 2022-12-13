Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2023: Η λίστα με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες- Η άδικη απουσία των γυναικών

Θα το δούμε στις 10 Ιανουαρίου

Η λίστα με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκε πριν από λίγες ώρες αλλά δεν ξέρουμε αν πρέπει να χαρούμε ή όχι. Ο θεσμός που έχει κριθεί πολύ, τόσο από τους ηθοποιούς όσο και από το κοινό, επειδή δεν αγκαλιάζει το diversity (ή ας πούμε τις γυναίκες).

Ωστόσο, σε μία προσπάθεια να μαζέψουν τα ασυμμάζευτα, ίσως και να τα έκαναν χειρότερα, εφόσον φέτος σνόμπαραν επιδεικτικά τις γυναίκες στην κατηγορία καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας, όταν υπήρχαν ταινίες σαν το "Women Talking" και το "The Woman King".

Η ταινία με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (8) ήταν το dark "The Banshees of Inisherin". Ακολούθησε το sci-fi "Everything Everywhere All At Once" με 6, ενώ το "The Fabelmans" και το "Babylon" είχαν από 5. Ας δούμε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων που θα έχουν φετινό παρουσιαστή τον Jerrod Carmichael.

Καλύτερη Δραματική Ταινία

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Καλύτερη Ταινία, Κωμωδία ή Musical

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“Triangle of Sadness” (Neon)

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

“Tár” (Focus Features) — Todd Field

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία από Γυναίκα σε Δραματική Ταινία

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία από Γυναίκα σε Musical ή Κωμωδία

Lesley Manville (“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”)

Margot Robbie (“Babylon”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Menu”)

Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία από Άνδρα σε Κωμωδία ή Musical

Diego Calva (“Babylon”)

Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Adam Driver (“White Noise”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ralph Fiennes (“The Menu”)

Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brad Pitt (“Babylon”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

Καλύτερος Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Carey Mulligan (“She Said”)

Καλύτερη Δραματική Τηλεοπτική Σειρά

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Καλύτερη Κωμική Τηλεοπτική Σειρά

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία από Ηθοποιό σε Δραματική Τηλεοπτική Σειρά

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία από Γυναίκα Ηθοποιό σε Δραματική Τηλεοπτική Σειρά

Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία από Γυναίκα Ηθοποιό σε τηλεοπτική σειρά, musical ή κωμωδία

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Καλύτερος Ηθοποιός σε Τηλεοπτική Σειρά, Musical ή Κωμωδία

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος στην Τηλεόραση

John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Καλύτερος Β΄ Γυναικείος Ρόλος στην Τηλεόραση

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Καλύτερη Σειρά Περιορισμένων Επεισοδίων ή Ταινία για την Τηλεόραση

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία από Άνδρα Ηθοποιό σε Σειρά Περιορισμένων Επεισοδίων ή Ταινία για Τηλεόραση

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία από Γυναίκα Ηθοποιό σε Σειρά Περιορισμένων Επεισοδίων ή Ταινία για Τηλεόραση

Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

Καλύτερη Β' Γυναικεία Ερμηνεία σε Σειρά Περιορισμένων Επεισοδίων ή Ταινία για Τηλεόραση

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

Καλύτερη Β' Ανδρική Ερμηνεία σε Σειρά Περιορισμένων Επεισοδίων ή Ταινία για Τηλεόραση

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient”)

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Καλύτερο Soundtrack

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

“The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures) — John Williams

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Inu-Oh” (GKIDS)

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Turning Red” (Pixar)