BAFTA 2023: Η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες- Έσπασε ρεκόρ το "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Κλέλια Φατούρου
19 Ιανουαρίου 2023
Η ταινία του Netflix "All Quiet on the Western Front" σάρωσε κυριολεκτικά τις υποψηφιότητες των BAFTA, με 14 στο σύνολο. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι μόλις έκανε ρεκόρ, ως μη ξενόγλωσση ταινία με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες μέχρι σήμερα.
Οι ηθοποιοί Hayley Atwell και Toheeb Jimoh μόλις ανακοίνωσαν τη λίστα με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των μεγαλύτερων Βρετανικών βραβείων, ενώ οι παρουσιαστές της βραδιάς θα είναι οι Richard E Grant και Alison Hammond. Τη 2η θέση με 10 υποψηφιότητες για BAFTA, μοιράζονται οι ταινίες "The Banshees of Inisherin" και "Everything Everywhere All at Once". Ακολουθεί ο Elvis με 9, και το "TAR", με 5.
Για ακόμη μία φορά, ο πραγματικός νικητής είναι το Netflix με 21 υποψηφιότητες για BAFTA και ακολουθεί η Α24 με 14. Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία του θεσμού, τα BAFTA θα είναι live για τις 4 τελευταίες κατηγορίες. Να πέσει η λίστα παρακαλώ.
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Καλύτερος Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Καλύτερος Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Καλύτερος Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
Καλύτερο Νέο Ταλέντο
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερο Προσαρμοσμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Cast
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερη Κινηματογράφηση
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερα Κοστούμια
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Καλύτερο Μοντάζ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Μακιγιάζ και Μαλλιά
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Καλύτερος Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Καλύτερα Ειδικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
Βρετανική ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting