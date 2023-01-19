BAFTA 2023: Η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες- Έσπασε ρεκόρ το "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Ακολουθούν οι ταινίες "The Banshees of Inisherin" και "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Η ταινία του Netflix "All Quiet on the Western Front" σάρωσε κυριολεκτικά τις υποψηφιότητες των BAFTA, με 14 στο σύνολο. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι μόλις έκανε ρεκόρ, ως μη ξενόγλωσση ταινία με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες μέχρι σήμερα.

Οι ηθοποιοί Hayley Atwell και Toheeb Jimoh μόλις ανακοίνωσαν τη λίστα με τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των μεγαλύτερων Βρετανικών βραβείων, ενώ οι παρουσιαστές της βραδιάς θα είναι οι Richard E Grant και Alison Hammond. Τη 2η θέση με 10 υποψηφιότητες για BAFTA, μοιράζονται οι ταινίες "The Banshees of Inisherin" και "Everything Everywhere All at Once". Ακολουθεί ο Elvis με 9, και το "TAR", με 5.

Για ακόμη μία φορά, ο πραγματικός νικητής είναι το Netflix με 21 υποψηφιότητες για BAFTA και ακολουθεί η Α24 με 14. Για πρώτη φορά στην ιστορία του θεσμού, τα BAFTA θα είναι live για τις 4 τελευταίες κατηγορίες. Να πέσει η λίστα παρακαλώ.

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Καλύτερος Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Καλύτερος Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Καλύτερος Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Καλύτερος Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Καλύτερο Νέο Ταλέντο

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Καλύτερο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερο Προσαρμοσμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Cast

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερη Κινηματογράφηση

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερα Κοστούμια

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερος Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Μακιγιάζ και Μαλλιά

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Καλύτερος Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Καλύτερα Ειδικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Βρετανική ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting