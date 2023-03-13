Oscars 2023: Oι νικητές της 95ης τελετής απονομής

Η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Oscar έρχεται από το Dolby Theatre και η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου δηλώνει αποφασισμένη να δώσει προτεραιότητα στην τέχνη, τους υποψηφίους και τους νικητές, κι όχι στο παρασκήνιο. Έπειτα από το περσινό χαστούκι του Will Smith - που έγινε και αστείο στην έναρξη της τελετής, με τον Kimmel να λέει πως αρκεί να χτυπήσεις κάποιον για να πάρεις βραβείο καλύτερου ηθοποιού - έχει συσταθεί ομάδα διαχείρισης κρίσεων για αποφυγή ανάλογων περιστατικών και όλοι περιμέναμε να δούμε πώς θα κυλήσει η βραδιά.
Πέρυσι δοκιμάστηκε ένα διαφορετικό format, με γυναίκες κωμικούς που μοιράστηκαν τη σκηνή και το backstage, και που μάλλον δεν λειτούργησε πολύ καλά. Τα Oscars επανέφεραν τον παρουσιαστή και κωμικό Jimmy Kimmel, μετά τις επιτυχημένες παρουσίασεις του στις τελετές του 2017 και του 2018. «Το να με καλούν να παρουσιάσω τα βραβεία για τρίτη φορά, είναι είτε τιμή είτε παγίδα. Σε κάθε περίπτωση, νιώθω ευγνώμων που μου το ζήτησαν αφού τους απέρριψαν όλοι οι καλοί», σχολίασε ο ίδιος.
Η Rihanna, μετά από χρόνια αποχής, επέστρεψε με ένα ακόμη επικό σόου, το κόκκινο χαλί ήταν σαμπανιζέ, οι εμφανίσεις εντυπωσιακές και εμείς, με κομμένη την ανάσα, ελπίζαμε σε μία τελετή διαφορετική από τις άλλες.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα των νικητών:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western
Front Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Μaverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Σκηνοθεσία
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Ά Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Ά Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig & Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)
Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)
Close (Βέλγιο)
EO (Πολωνία)
The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast Turning Red
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Μουσική Επένδυση
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Soundtrack
Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lady Gaga & BloodPop, “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
M.M. Keeravaani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR
Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
Ryan Lott, David Byrne & Mitski, “This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once
Φωτογραφία
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Darius Khondji, Bardo
Mandy Walker, Elvis Florian
Hoffmeister, Tár
Μοντάζ
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis Monika Willi, Tár
Σκηνογραφία
Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, Elvis
Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans
Κοστούμια
Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Mary Zophres, Babylon Shirley
Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Animated Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How do you measure a year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the gate