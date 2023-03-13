Oscars 2023: Oι νικητές της 95ης τελετής απονομής

Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα των νικητών

Η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Oscar έρχεται από το Dolby Theatre και η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου δηλώνει αποφασισμένη να δώσει προτεραιότητα στην τέχνη, τους υποψηφίους και τους νικητές, κι όχι στο παρασκήνιο. Έπειτα από το περσινό χαστούκι του Will Smith - που έγινε και αστείο στην έναρξη της τελετής, με τον Kimmel να λέει πως αρκεί να χτυπήσεις κάποιον για να πάρεις βραβείο καλύτερου ηθοποιού - έχει συσταθεί ομάδα διαχείρισης κρίσεων για αποφυγή ανάλογων περιστατικών και όλοι περιμέναμε να δούμε πώς θα κυλήσει η βραδιά.

Πέρυσι δοκιμάστηκε ένα διαφορετικό format, με γυναίκες κωμικούς που μοιράστηκαν τη σκηνή και το backstage, και που μάλλον δεν λειτούργησε πολύ καλά. Τα Oscars επανέφεραν τον παρουσιαστή και κωμικό Jimmy Kimmel, μετά τις επιτυχημένες παρουσίασεις του στις τελετές του 2017 και του 2018. «Το να με καλούν να παρουσιάσω τα βραβεία για τρίτη φορά, είναι είτε τιμή είτε παγίδα. Σε κάθε περίπτωση, νιώθω ευγνώμων που μου το ζήτησαν αφού τους απέρριψαν όλοι οι καλοί», σχολίασε ο ίδιος.

Η Rihanna, μετά από χρόνια αποχής, επέστρεψε με ένα ακόμη επικό σόου, το κόκκινο χαλί ήταν σαμπανιζέ, οι εμφανίσεις εντυπωσιακές και εμείς, με κομμένη την ανάσα, ελπίζαμε σε μία τελετή διαφορετική από τις άλλες.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα των νικητών:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western

Front Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Μaverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσία

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Ά Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Ά Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig & Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)

Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)

Close (Βέλγιο)

EO (Πολωνία)

The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast Turning Red

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Μουσική Επένδυση

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Soundtrack

Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lady Gaga & BloodPop, “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

M.M. Keeravaani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR

Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

Ryan Lott, David Byrne & Mitski, “This Is a Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once

Φωτογραφία

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Darius Khondji, Bardo

Mandy Walker, Elvis Florian

Hoffmeister, Tár

Μοντάζ

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis Monika Willi, Tár

Σκηνογραφία

Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, Elvis

Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans

Κοστούμια

Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Mary Zophres, Babylon Shirley

Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Οπτικά Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Ήχος

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How do you measure a year?



The Martha Mitchell Effect



Stranger at the gate