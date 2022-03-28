Oscars 2022: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς

Live η τελετή των 94ων βραβείων Όσκαρ

Η 94 τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ έρχεται φέτος από την αίθουσα Walk of Fame του Dolby Theater του Χόλιγουντ, μια από τις πολλές αλλαγές που επέφερε η πανδημία. Η Ακαδημία ωστόσο ήταν αποφασισμένη να κερδίσει το χαμένο έδαφος, και κυρίως το χαμένο τηλεοπτικό κοινό (στο οποίο είδε μια πτώση της τάξης του 56% το 2021, μία χρονιά μετά τη χαμηλότερη τηλεθέαση στην ιστορία της), με μια πρωτόγνωρη αλλαγή στον προγραμματισμό της. Αρκετά βραβεία από κατηγορίες που η Ακαδημία έκρινε λιγότερο “θεαματικές” απονεμήθηκαν νωρίτερα από την έναρξη της τελετής, κατά τη διάρκεια του red carpet, μια απόφαση που ήρθε αντιμέτωπη με την έντονη κριτική του κοινού -και δικαίως.

Φέτος όμως είναι και μία χρονιά όπου τα φαβορί, τόσο σε ταινίες όσο και σε ηθοποιούς, ανατράπηκαν, με το The Power of the Dog της Jane Campion να έρχεται πρώτο στην κούρσα εκεί που δεν το περίμενε κανείς, και τη Jessica Chastain να κάνει απρόσμενη δυναμική εμφάνιση στην κατηγορία του Α’ Γυναικείου, με την ερμηνεία της στο The Eyes of Tammy Faye -για να αναφέρουμε μόνο μερικά παραδείγματα.

Ακολουθεί η λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές των 94ων βραβείων Όσκαρ (η λίστα ανανεώνεται live κατά τη διάρκεια της τελετής):

Getty Images

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Α' ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

​​Α' ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Troy Kotsur Getty Images

Β' ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Ariana DeBose Getty Images

Β' ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

"Belfast" (Kenneth Branagh)

"Don't Look Up" (Screenplay by Adam McKay and story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)

"King Richard" (Zach Baylin)

"Licorice Pizza" (Paul Thomas Anderson)

"The Worst Person in the World" (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, "Drive My Car"

Siân Heder, "CODA"

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi Getty Images

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

"Drive My Car" (Japan)

"Flee" (Denmark)

"The Hand of God" (Italy)

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan)

"The Worst Person in the World" (Norway)

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

"Dune," Greig Fraser

"Nightmare Alley," Dan Laustsen

"The Power of the Dog," Ari Wegner

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Bruno Delbonnel

"West Side Story," Janusz Kaminski

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

"Dune," Joe Walker

"Don't Look Up," Hank Corwin

"King Richard," Pamela Martin

"The Power of the Dog," Peter Sciberras

"tick, tick...BOOM!" Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΣΚΗΝΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

"Dune," Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

"Nightmare Alley," Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

"The Power of the Dog," Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

"The Tragedy of Macbeth," Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

"West Side Story," Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Jenny Beavan Getty Images

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

"Cruella," Jenny Beavan

"Cyrano," Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

"Dune," Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

"Nightmare Alley," Luis Sequeira

"West Side Story," Paul Tazewell

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ / ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

"Coming 2 America," Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

"Cruella," Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

"Dune," Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

"House of Gucci," Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

"Dune," Hans Zimmer

"Don't Look Up," Nicholas Britell

"Encanto," Germaine Franco

"Parallel Mothers," Alberto Iglesias

"The Power of the Dog," Jonny Greenwood

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

"Be Alive" from "King Richard," music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto," music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from "Belfast," music and lyric by Van Morrison

"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days," music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΗΧΟΣ

"Dune," Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

"Belfast," Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

"No Time to Die," Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

"The Power of the Dog," Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

"West Side Story," Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ

"Dune," Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

"Free Guy," Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

"No Time to Die," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"

"Writing with Fire"

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

"The Windshield Wiper"

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

"The Long Goodbye"

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"



