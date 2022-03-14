Critics Choice 2022: Ο θρίαμβος της Jane Campion και η επέλαση του Succession και του Ted Lasso

Η βραδιά ήταν αφιερωμένη στην Jane Campion, το Succession, το Ted Lasso και φυσικά το Squid Game.

Η Κυριακή 13 Μαρτίου ήταν σίγουρα η πιο busy μέρα των απονομών. Φεύγουμε από τα βρετανικά BAFTAS και μεταφερόμαστε στην Αμερική και τα 27α ετήσια Critics Choice Awards, που τίμησαν τις καλύτερες φετινές ταινίες και σειρές.

Η Jane Campion σάρωσε και εδώ τα βραβεία για καλύτερη ταινία, σκηνοθεσία, προσαρμοσμένο σενάριο και κινηματογράφηση ενώ είχε να πει μερικά πράγματα όταν ανέβηκε στη σκηνή να παραλάβει το βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας. «Έχω ακόμα μετατραυματικό στρες που προκλήθηκε από κριτικές από το ξεκίνημα της καριέρας μου. Μιλάμε για βαθιές πληγές. Αλλά έχω κάνει πρωταθλητισμό και νιώθω πραγματικά ευγνώμων».

Στις σειρές, ξεχώρισαν το "Succession" (καλύτερο δράμα, β' ανδρικό και β' γυναικείο) και το "Ted Lasso" (καλύτερη κωμωδία, α' ανδρικό, β' ανδρικό και β' γυναικείο). Ξεχώρισαν βεβαίως και το ξενόγλωσσο "Squid Game" που έσπασε ρεκόρ στο Netflix αλλά και ο Will Smith με το King Richard.

Ταινίες

Καλύτερη Ταινία

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

"The Power of the Dog"

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Nicolas Cage, “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Rita Moreno, “West Side Story”

Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος/η

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones, “CODA”

Jude Hill, “Belfast”

Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney, “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Cast Ταινίας

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Belfast”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Σκηνοθεσία

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Guillermo del Toro, “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Zach Baylin, “King Richard”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Adam McKay, David Sirota, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Sian Heder, “CODA”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Tony Kushner, “West Side Story”

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, “Dune”

Κινηματογράφηση

Bruno Delbonnel, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Janusz Kaminski, “West Side Story”

Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”

Dan Laustsen, “Nightmare Alley”

Haris Zambarloukos, “Belfast”

Σχεδιασμός Παραγωγής

Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards, “Belfast”

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Nightmare Alley”

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, “Dune”

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, “The French Dispatch”

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, “West Side Story”

Μοντάζ

Una Ni Dhonghaile, “Belfast”

Andy Jurgensen, “Licorice Pizza”

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, “West Side Story”

Peter Sciberras, “The Power of the Dog”

Joe Walker, “Dune”

Κοστούμια

Luis Sequeira, “Nightmare Alley”

Jenny Beavan, “Cruella”

Paul Tazewell, “West Side Story”

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, “Dune”

Janty Yates, “House of Gucci”

Μαλλιά και Μακιγιάζ

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

Οπτικά Εφέ

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Κωμωδία

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

Ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

“A Hero”

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Τραγούδι

Be Alive, “King Richard”

Dos Oruguitas, “Encanto”

No Time to Die, “No Time to Die”

Guns Go Bang, “The Harder They Fall”

Just Look Up, “Don’t Look Up”

Soundtrack

Nicholas Britell, “Don’t Look Up”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

Jonny Greenwood, “Spencer”

Nathan Johnson, “Nightmare Alley”

Τηλεόραση

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

“Evil”

“For All Mankind”

“The Good Fight”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

“Yellowjackets”

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Mike Colter, “Evil”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Chiara Aurelia, “Cruel Summer”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Katja Herbers, “Evil”

MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Justin Hartley, “This Is Us”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Mandy Patinkin, “The Good Fight”

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Andrea Martin, “Evil”

Audra McDonald, “The Good Fight”

Christine Lahti, “Evil”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Susan Kelechi Watson, “This Is Us”

Κωμωδία

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Insecure”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Other Two”

“Ted Lasso”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Iain Armitage, “Young Sheldon”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kayvan Novak, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Ncuti Gatwa, “Sex Education”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso ”

Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Brandon Scott Jones, “Ghosts”

Ray Romano, “Made for Love”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kristin Chenoweth, “Schmigadoon!”

Molly Shannon, “The Other Two”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Josie Totah, “Saved by the Bell”

Μίνι Σειρά

“Dopesick”

“Dr. Death”

“It’s a Sin”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Midnight Mass”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Ταινία που Φτιάχτηκε για Τηλεόραση

“Come From Away”

“List of a Lifetime”

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Ταινία για Τηλεόραση

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death”

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass”

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος για Μίνι Σειρά ή Ταινία για Τηλεόραση

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος για Μίνι Σειρά ή Ταινία για Τηλεόραση

Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass”

William Jackson Harper, “The Underground Railroad”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Christian Slater, “Dr. Death”

Courtney B. Vance, “Genius: Aretha”

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος για Μίνι Σειρά ή Ταινία για Τηλεόραση

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Melissa McCarthy, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown"

Ξενόγλωσση Σειρά

“Acapulco”

“Call My Agent!”

“Lupin”

“Squid Game”

“Money Heist”

“Narcos: Mexico”

Σειρά Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

“Big Mouth”

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“What If…?”

“The Great North”

“Q-Force”

Talk Show

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“Desus & Mero”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”

Comedy Special

“Good Timing With Jo Firestone”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999”

“Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy”

“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American”

“Trixie Mattel: One Night Only”