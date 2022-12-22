Oscars 2023: Οι πρώτες 10 shortlists βγήκαν και μας προετοιμάζουν για τη μεγάλη βραδιά

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι πρώτες υποψηφιότητες που κατάφεραν να φτάσουν στις shortlists των Όσκαρ

Μπαίνουμε σιγά σιγά σε ρυθμούς Όσκαρ και ετοιμαζόμαστε για τη μεγάλη απονομή του 2022. Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών αποκάλυψε την Τετάρτη ποιοι έφτασαν στις shortlists των υποψηφίων σε 10 σημαντικές κατηγορίες.

Ντοκιμαντέρ, ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους, ξενόγλωσση συμμετοχή, μακιγιάζ, soundtrack, κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους, live-action μικρού μήκους, ήχος και οπτικά εφέ. Οι shortlists είναι οι λίστες που μας ενημερώνουν για τις υποψηφιότητες που ξεχωρίζουν και φτάνουν μία ανάσα πριν τα Oscars.

Μέχρι να ανακοινωθούν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις ερμηνείες, τις εντυπώσεις κερδίζουν οι μουσικές συμμετοχές των βραβείων και συγκεκριμένα η Taylor Swift και ο Kendrick Lamar. Η shortlist επικεντρώνεται αυτή τη χρονιά γύρω από τη Rihanna με το Lift Me Up από την ταινία Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, τη Selena Gomez με το My Mind & Me από το ντοκιμαντέρ της στο Apple Tv, τον The Weeknd με το Nothing Is Lost από την ταινία Avatar: The Way of Water”), και τη Lady Gaga και το Hold My Hand” off από την ταινία Top Gun: Maverick.

Οι υπόλοιπες εννιά κατηγορίες έχουν αρκετές εκπλήξεις αλλά και ονόματα και ταινίες που όλοι περίμεναν. Στην κατηγορία των οπτικών εφέ περιλαμβάνονται οι Avatar: The Way of Water και Top Gun: Maverick ενώ στα ντοκιμαντέρ, τα εξής: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Descendant", "The Janes".

Οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες της 95ης τελετής θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου του 2023 ενώ τα Oscars θα γίνουν την Κυριακή, 12 Μαρτίου.

Δείτε τη λίστα με τις ταινίες που μπήκαν στις τελικές λίστες των Oscars:

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Ξενόγλωσσης

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Πρωτότυπης μουσικής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού

Time – Amsterdam

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – Avatar: The Way of Water

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This Is A Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Til You’re Home – A Man Called Otto

Naatu Naatu – RRR

My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Good Afternoon – Spirited

Applause – Tell It like a Woman

Stand Up – Till

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Dust & Ash – The Voice of Dust and Ash

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Ταινία μικρού μήκους με ζωντανή δράση

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Ήχου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Οπτικά Εφέ