Oscars 2023: Οι πρώτες 10 shortlists βγήκαν και μας προετοιμάζουν για τη μεγάλη βραδιά
22 Δεκεμβρίου 2022
Μπαίνουμε σιγά σιγά σε ρυθμούς Όσκαρ και ετοιμαζόμαστε για τη μεγάλη απονομή του 2022. Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών αποκάλυψε την Τετάρτη ποιοι έφτασαν στις shortlists των υποψηφίων σε 10 σημαντικές κατηγορίες.
Ντοκιμαντέρ, ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους, ξενόγλωσση συμμετοχή, μακιγιάζ, soundtrack, κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους, live-action μικρού μήκους, ήχος και οπτικά εφέ. Οι shortlists είναι οι λίστες που μας ενημερώνουν για τις υποψηφιότητες που ξεχωρίζουν και φτάνουν μία ανάσα πριν τα Oscars.
Μέχρι να ανακοινωθούν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις ερμηνείες, τις εντυπώσεις κερδίζουν οι μουσικές συμμετοχές των βραβείων και συγκεκριμένα η Taylor Swift και ο Kendrick Lamar. Η shortlist επικεντρώνεται αυτή τη χρονιά γύρω από τη Rihanna με το Lift Me Up από την ταινία Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, τη Selena Gomez με το My Mind & Me από το ντοκιμαντέρ της στο Apple Tv, τον The Weeknd με το Nothing Is Lost από την ταινία Avatar: The Way of Water”), και τη Lady Gaga και το Hold My Hand” off από την ταινία Top Gun: Maverick.
Οι υπόλοιπες εννιά κατηγορίες έχουν αρκετές εκπλήξεις αλλά και ονόματα και ταινίες που όλοι περίμεναν. Στην κατηγορία των οπτικών εφέ περιλαμβάνονται οι Avatar: The Way of Water και Top Gun: Maverick ενώ στα ντοκιμαντέρ, τα εξής: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed", "Descendant", "The Janes".
Οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες της 95ης τελετής θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου του 2023 ενώ τα Oscars θα γίνουν την Κυριακή, 12 Μαρτίου.
Δείτε τη λίστα με τις ταινίες που μπήκαν στις τελικές λίστες των Oscars:
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Ξενόγλωσσης
- Argentina, Argentina, 1985
- Austria, Corsage
- Belgium, Close
- Cambodia, Return to Seoul
- Denmark, Holy Spider
- France, Saint Omer
- Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
- India, Last Film Show
- Ireland, The Quiet Girl
- Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Morocco, The Blue Caftan
- Pakistan, Joyland
- Poland, EO
- South Korea, Decision to Leave
- Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
Μακιγιάζ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Πρωτότυπης μουσικής
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού
- Time – Amsterdam
- Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- This Is A Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Til You’re Home – A Man Called Otto
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
- My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Good Afternoon – Spirited
- Applause – Tell It like a Woman
- Stand Up – Till
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Dust & Ash – The Voice of Dust and Ash
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
- New Body Rhumba – White Noise
Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Ταινία μικρού μήκους με ζωντανή δράση
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
Ήχου
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Οπτικά Εφέ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
