SAG Awards 2023: Η λίστα με όλους τους νικητές των βραβείων
JTeam
27 Φεβρουαρίου 2023
Η 29η τελετή των SAG Awards πραγματοποιήθηκε με επιτυχία στις 26 Φεβρουαρίου στο Fairmont Century Plaza στην Καλιφόρνια. Μια βραδιά με μεγάλο άγχος για τους ηθοποιούς και τους δημιουργούς πίσω από μερικές από τις πιο γνωστές και αγαπημένες ταινίες και σειρές του 2022, όπως το The Banshees of Inisherin, το Everything Everywhere All at Once και το Ozark.
Αυτή τη χρονιά η τελετή προβλήθηκε με live streaming από τη σελίδα του Netflix στο YouTube, χωρίς host -όπως και τα τελευταία 3 χρόνια- αλλά με διάσημους ανθρώπους του χώρου να δίνουν βραβεία, όπως η Emily Blunt, ο Jeff Bridges και η Quinta Brunson.
Δείτε τη λίστα με τους νικητές των SAG Awards 2023 στην παρακάτω λίστα.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser, The Whale - WINNER
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The White Lotus - WINNER
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark - WINNER
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie-Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, __Hacks __- WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Sam Elliott, 1883 - WINNER
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Edgerton, Blackbird
Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain, __George & Tammy __- WINNER
Emily Blunt, The English
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Woman King
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Stranger Things - WINNER
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power