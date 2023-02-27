SAG Awards 2023: Η λίστα με όλους τους νικητές των βραβείων

Μια λαμπερή βραδιά με μεγάλο νικητή το Everything Everywhere All at Once

Η 29η τελετή των SAG Awards πραγματοποιήθηκε με επιτυχία στις 26 Φεβρουαρίου στο Fairmont Century Plaza στην Καλιφόρνια. Μια βραδιά με μεγάλο άγχος για τους ηθοποιούς και τους δημιουργούς πίσω από μερικές από τις πιο γνωστές και αγαπημένες ταινίες και σειρές του 2022, όπως το The Banshees of Inisherin, το Everything Everywhere All at Once και το Ozark.

Αυτή τη χρονιά η τελετή προβλήθηκε με live streaming από τη σελίδα του Netflix στο YouTube, χωρίς host -όπως και τα τελευταία 3 χρόνια- αλλά με διάσημους ανθρώπους του χώρου να δίνουν βραβεία, όπως η Emily Blunt, ο Jeff Bridges και η Quinta Brunson.

Δείτε τη λίστα με τους νικητές των SAG Awards 2023 στην παρακάτω λίστα.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Brendan Fraser, The Whale - WINNER

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The White Lotus - WINNER

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark - WINNER

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie-Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, __Hacks __- WINNER

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Sam Elliott, 1883 - WINNER

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Edgerton, Blackbird

Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain, __George & Tammy __- WINNER

Emily Blunt, The English

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Top Gun: Maverick - WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Stranger Things - WINNER

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power